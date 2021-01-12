Twitter removes over 70,000 QAnon accounts after Capitol riot

Angela Lang/CNET

Twitter has removed more than 70,000 accounts since Friday that were primarily dedicated to sharing content related to the false QAnon conspiracy theory, the social media company said Tuesday. The crackdown is part of Twitter's efforts to remove content that could incite violence in the wake of a violent attack at the Capitol building last week.

"These accounts were engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service," the Twitter Safety team wrote in a blog post on Tuesday. Twitter noted that its enforcement actions may have "resulted in follower count changes in the thousands" for some people's Twitter accounts.

More to come.