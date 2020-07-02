Twitter removes image from Trump tweet for violating copyright policy

Angela Lang/CNET

Twitter removed an image from one of President Donald Trump's tweets on Wednesday for violating copyright policy.

The now removed image, which was reported on earlier by Axios, was a photo of Trump taken by Damon Winter for The New York Times in 2015. The president had added text to the top and bottom of the image turning the photo into a meme.

"In reality they're not after me they're after you," read the text. "I'm just in the way." The tweet now shows a "media not displayed" notice.

As of Friday morning, the image was still viewable on Trump's Facebook account.

Twitter on Thursday confirmed that it had taken action regarding the tweet because of a Digital Millennium Copyright Act notice from a rights holder. "We respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives," a Twitter spokesperson told CNET.

Eileen Murphy, senior vice president of communications for The New York Times, said the publication filed the takedown notice.

Trump and social media companies, particularly Twitter, have been at odds recently. In May, Trump signed an executive order designed to curtail legal protections for social media companies after Twitter labeled two of the president's tweets for containing "potentially misleading information." Last month, the social media giant also removed a video posted by Trump due to a copyright complaint after labeling the tweet as "manipulated media."