Twitter pulls video from Trump tweet featuring Dark Knight Rises score

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Twitter removed a video tweeted by President Donald Trump on Tuesday, apparently because it featured copyrighted music from the movie The Dark Knight Rises.

The video, which appeared to be designed to promote Trump's 2020 reelection campaign, used part of the score from the 2012 Warner Bros. movie without obtaining the movie studio's permission, BuzzFeed News reported. The video was removed after Warner Bros. filed a copyright infringement complaint, according to The Hill.

Trump tweeted the video Tuesday with the message "Make America Great Again!" As the dramatic music from the movie played in the background, the video showed images of political rivals including former President Barack Obama, 2016 Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton and actress Rosie O'Donnell, among others, coupled with text declaring: "First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they call you racist."

But late Tuesday, the video in the tweet had been replaced by a message that it was unavailable "in response to a report by the copyright owner."

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/diXWQHuyGj — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 9, 2019

"The use of Warner Bros.' score from The Dark Knight Rises in the campaign video was unauthorized," a spokesperson said. "We are working through the appropriate legal channels to have it removed."

Twitter's copyright policy indicates it may remove copyrighted content in response to complaints filed under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act. The deletion came amid long-running criticism directed at Twitter for how it handles the president's account following an apparently threatening tweet in 2017 that said if North Korea's foreign minister "echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer!"

Representatives for the White House didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.