Twitter pulls out of SXSW because of coronavirus concerns

Twitter is pulling out of the annual SXSW conference and festivals for 2020 over coronavirus concerns, a Twitter spokesperson confirmed Monday.

A blog post from Twitter on Sunday noted that the company is adjusting its policy around travel. "On February 29, we informed our people and started notifying partners that we are suspending all non-critical business travel and events," the post said.

Twitter's attendance would have included a scheduled keynote from CEO Jack Dorsey, as well as a larger presence from the company. In past years, Twitter has hosted speakers and events at its "Twitter House" during SXSW.

SXSW, which started in 1987, is an annual event in Austin, Texas, that includes music, tech, film, culture and comedy events. According to demographics reports from 2019, SXSW brought in more than 400,000 attendees from 105 countries.

For Twitter, SXSW is a notable event in its history. SXSW gave the platform with its first big buzz in 2007.

As for the larger fate of SXSW: As of March 1, the event is slated to go on as usual. According to attendee safety resources page of the website, "SXSW is working closely on a daily basis with local, state, and federal agencies to plan for a safe event. As a result of this dialogue and the recommendations of Austin Public Health, the 2020 event is proceeding with safety as a top priority."

The coronavirus originated in the Hubei province of China in late 2019 and has killed more 3,000 people in two months. Its spread to more than 60 countries, including significant outbreaks in South Korea, Japan and Italy.

Twitter isn't the first company to pull back on an event in light of coronavirus. Facebook canceled its developers conference, F8, which would have taken place in May. GSMA, which puts on the mobile phone industry event Mobile World Congress in February in Barcelona, Spain, nixed that trade show too.

