Twitter pulls Nickelback clip tweeted by Trump over copyright complaint

Apparently, tweeting a clip of the band Nickelback crosses a line. Twitter on Wednesday removed a video tweeted by President Donald Trump that inserted an image of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son with a Ukrainian gas company executive into a music video from the Canadian rock band. Instead of showing the video, the tweet now shows a message that says: "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner."

The clip tweeted by Trump included part of the music video for Nickelback's 2005 song Photograph, which has become a popular meme with people inserting various images into a framed photograph held by the band's lead singer. Twitter reportedly removed the clip from Trump's tweet following a copyright complaint from Warner Music Group, which owns the rights to the Nickelback song.

LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH! pic.twitter.com/QQYTqG4KTt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

Twitter has faced criticism over how it handles tweets from the president. The company has argued against removing problematic tweets from world leaders, including Trump, because they're considered in the public interest. In June, Twitter said it would start placing a notice over tweets that break its rules, and users will have to clip or tap on the warning to see the tweet.

This isn't the first time Trump has run into copyright trouble over something he's tweeted. Earlier this year, Twitter removed a video tweeted by Trump because it featured copyrighted music from the movie The Dark Knight Rises. HBO , meanwhile, requested that Trump stop tweeting Game of Thrones memes for political purposes.

Representatives for Twitter, the White House and Warner Music Group didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.