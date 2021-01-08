Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account

Angela Lang/CNET

Twitter on Friday permanently suspended President Donald Trump's account because of "the risk of further incitement of violence."

The move follows a temporary lock on Trump's account, which had more than 88 million followers, on Wednesday for three tweets the social network said violated its rules against interfering in elections and civic processes. Twitter's action comes after a mob stormed the US Capitol, temporarily halting the certification of Joe Biden as the next US president and leaving five people dead.

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

"In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action," Twitter said in tweet.

Twitter has been reluctant to pull down Trump's account in the past because of public interest. But the company faced more pressure, including from civil rights groups and public figures such as former First Lady Michelle Obama, to permanently suspend Trump's account after violence incited by the president's baseless claims of voter fraud broke out on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. "We made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement," Twitter said in a tweet.

In a blog post, Twitter said two of Trump's tweets posted on Friday violated its rules against glorification of violence. In one of the tweets, Trump said he will not be attending Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20. In the other tweet, Trump said his supporters who he called "American Patriots" will "have a giant long voice into the future" and "will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!"

Twitter said the company had to consider the context of the broader events that happened in the US, including Wednesday's riot, and the possibility Trump's tweets could foment violence. The company said it decided the two tweets "were highly likely to encourage and inspire people to replicate the criminal acts that took place at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021." Trump's tweet stating he wouldn't attend the inauguration, for example, could encourage people looking to commit violent acts because they know he wouldn't be there. Trump's use of the word "American Patriots" was being interpreted as support for people who stormed the Capitol.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Jason Miller, an adviser to Trump, called Twitter's move "disgusting" in a tweet. "If you don't think they're coming for you next, you're wrong," Miller tweeted.

A link to Trump's account now says it's suspended. Trump's Facebook account has already been locked indefinitely.