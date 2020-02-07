Twitter outage sends error messages to people trying to tweet

Angela Lang/CNET

Twitter appears to be experiencing an outage, with users across the globe complaining of not being able to send tweets Friday afternoon. Down Detector recorded a spike in complaints about Twitter's services from just after 1:00 p.m. PT. As of 1:40 p.m., there have been more than 11,000 complaints.

Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

Trying to tweet on desktop or mobile app resulted in a "tweet not sent" error message. "We're sorry, we weren't able to send your tweet," it says. "Would you like to retry or save this tweet in drafts?"

Error messages were served up on the desktop site and on Tweetdeck, as well as on the Android and iOS apps. Sometimes tweets would be sent on the second try; for others, it would say the tweet had been sent, but then it failed to show up. Scheduling tweets appears to work.

"Tweeting is broken," Patrick Traughber of Twitter's consumer products business posted at 1:30 p.m. "We're working on fixing it."

Twitter Support also tweeted about the issue.

"You might be experiencing trouble sending new tweets, but we're working on fixing this now," it tweeted at 1:48 p.m. "Sorry for the interruption and we'll let you know when things are back to normal."

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, or give detail on what caused the outage and when it might be repaired.

Originally published Feb. 7, 1:49 p.m. PT.

Update, 1:54 p.m.: Adds tweet from Twitter Support.