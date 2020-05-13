Twitter on iOS lets you see retweets with comments in one place. Here's how

Twitter

Keeping track of what people are saying about your tweets is now a little easier. Twitter for iOS now lets you see all your retweets with comments in one place, and it just takes one click.

Tapping on the retweet counter will show a single feed of retweets with comments attached to your original post, including images and gifs people may have responded with. There will also be a separate tab showing retweets without comments.

The new feature will help you gauge the response to your tweet and should make responding a little quicker and easier. Twitter said in a tweet on Tuesday that the feature will be coming soon to Android and the web.

Don’t miss the Tweets about your Tweet.



Now on iOS, you can see Retweets with comments all in one place. pic.twitter.com/oanjZfzC6y — Twitter (@Twitter) May 12, 2020

Twitter also said in a tweet on Tuesday that retweets with comments will soon be included in the total retweet count.