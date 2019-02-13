Twitter offers profile peeks in timeline test

Chesnot / Getty Images

Twitter is testing a feature that would make it easier to check out an account without leaving your timeline.

The social network said Wednesday that a small portion of iOS users can now tap any handle in a tweet to see a preview of an account. From there, they can choose to tap "follow," then jump right back to their timeline.

We’re testing an easier way to check out profiles on iOS without leaving your timeline! Simply tap any @ handle in a Tweet, take a peek, follow, and get right back to it. Let us know what you think! pic.twitter.com/dIUFxI2r4C — Twitter (@Twitter) February 13, 2019

"We want you to know who is behind the accounts that appear on your timeline," the company tweeted. "With this experiment, we're working to make it easier to learn who is behind an account."

A Twitter representative said the experiment will roll out to Android users soon.