Twitter obscures Trump tweet claiming he's immune to coronavirus

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

A tweet sent by President Donald Trump claiming he's immune to coronavirus was obscured by Twitter on Sunday, the third time the social network has taken action against the president's tweets in less than a week. Twitter hid the post behind a warning message that says it violated the site's rules "about spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19."

Twitter has rules against coronavirus misinformation that could lead to harm, such as claiming a certain group is immune or promoting drinking bleach as a cure, which can be deadly. Twitter said the tweet was in the public's interest, so it'll remain accessible but engagements will be limited.

"As is standard with this public interest notice, engagements with the Tweet will be significantly limited," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

The action comes just days after Facebook and Twitter both took action against a Trump post that falsely suggested the seasonal flu is more deadly than COVID-19. Twitter also required Trump to pull down a tweet that contained the email address of a columnist for violating its rules against posting private information.

The social media posts about the coronavirus come after the president was diagnosed with COVID-19. The president returned to the White House on Monday from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, after his doctors said his health is improving as he responds to treatment for COVID-19.

More than 1 million people around the world have died as a result of the novel coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, with more than 214,000 deaths in the US as of Sunday.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.