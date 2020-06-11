Twitter may be testing emoji reactions for tweets

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Twitter may be experimenting with a new feature to let users react to tweets with emojis, according to a tweet from app researcher Jane Manchun Wong on Wednesday. The screenshot attached to Wong's tweet shows a line of emoji reactions including a "100" icon, prayer hands, cry laughing and shocked face underneath the option to retweet or retweet with a comment. The emojis look to be used as a quick way to react to a tweet.

Twitter is working on Tweet Reactions…? pic.twitter.com/3Sb6c8cYe3 — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 10, 2020

Below the line of emojis, there is also an option to "React with Fleet". Twitter fleets are short-lived posts similar to Snapchat and Instagram stories that will be live for 24- hours before disappearing.

Twitter already offers emoji reactions for direct messages, but users can only publicly "like" tweets with a heart for now.

The new emoji reaction option was uncovered in Twitter's code during private testing. Although Twitter had reportedly experimented with emoji reactions in 2015, it's uncertain if this feature will roll out to the public.