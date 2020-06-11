CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Sony PS5 event Best external hard drive and SSD in 2020 Hertz bankruptcy San Diego Comic-Con at Home will be free HBO Max removes Gone With the Wind Galaxy S10 Lite for $450

Twitter may be testing emoji reactions for tweets

The experiment also shows an option to react with a fleet.

Listen
- 00:52
twitter-logo-app-phone-2

Twitter may be experimenting with emoji reactions to tweets. 

 Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Twitter may be experimenting with a new feature to let users react to tweets with emojis, according to a tweet from app researcher Jane Manchun Wong on Wednesday. The screenshot attached to Wong's tweet shows a line of emoji reactions including a "100" icon, prayer hands, cry laughing and shocked face underneath the option to retweet or retweet with a comment. The emojis look to be used as a quick way to react to a tweet.

Below the line of emojis, there is also an option to "React with Fleet". Twitter fleets are short-lived posts similar to Snapchat and Instagram stories that will be live for 24- hours before disappearing. 

Twitter already offers emoji reactions for direct messages, but users can only publicly "like" tweets with a heart for now.

The new emoji reaction option was uncovered in Twitter's code during private testing. Although Twitter had reportedly experimented with emoji reactions in 2015, it's uncertain if this feature will roll out to the public. 