Twitter may be experimenting with a new feature to let users react to tweets with emojis, according to a tweet from app researcher Jane Manchun Wong on Wednesday. The screenshot attached to Wong's tweet shows a line of emoji reactions including a "100" icon, prayer hands, cry laughing and shocked face underneath the option to retweet or retweet with a comment. The emojis look to be used as a quick way to react to a tweet.
Below the line of emojis, there is also an option to "React with Fleet". Twitter fleets are short-lived posts similar to Snapchat and Instagram stories that will be live for 24- hours before disappearing.
Twitter already offers emoji reactions for direct messages, but users can only publicly "like" tweets with a heart for now.
The new emoji reaction option was uncovered in Twitter's code during private testing. Although Twitter had reportedly experimented with emoji reactions in 2015, it's uncertain if this feature will roll out to the public.
Discuss: Twitter may be testing emoji reactions for tweets
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.