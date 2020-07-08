Twitter may be building a subscription platform

James Martin/CNET

Twitter is building a subscription platform under a new team codenamed Gryphon, according to a job posting for a senior full-stack software engineer that appeared on the social media site in late June.

"We are building a subscription platform, one that can be reused by other teams in the future. This is a first for Twitter!" according to the posting. "Gryphon is a team of web engineers who are closely collaborating with the Payments team and the Twitter.com team."

The full-stack engineer would be based in New York, and would lead the payment and subscription client work, according to the post. It's unclear if the subscription will be for Twitter itself, or some kind of new product.

However, this is just a job posting, not an announcement, according to a person familiar with the team. When an announcement comes, it won't be buried in Twitter's Career page, they added.

The Gryphon team includes people working in London, San Francisco, Boston and New York, from a variety of backgrounds outside of tech, the post also noted.

This isn't the first time the name Gryphon has appeared: Twitter posted a contract position for a frontend software engineer for the team about three months ago.

Many tech companies are moving into the services realm to increase revenue. For Apple, this approach has paid off: Its services division, which includes the Apple TV Plus streaming service and Apple Arcade gaming service, has been one of its fastest-growing over the past few quarters.