Twitter makes students dumb, study finds

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by Angela Lang/CNET

Using Twitter to teach literature is producing lower test scores, a study has found, especially for usually high-performing students.

Performance on a standardized test score was reduced by between 25% and 40% of a standard deviation, the paper (PDF) published this month said.

Twitter use caused more harm for female students, Italian-born students, students attending a lyceum -- the highest form of high school in Italy -- and students with higher baseline test scores.

"Using Twitter to teach literature has an overall detrimental effect on students' average achievement," the study, spotted by the Washington Post, says. "The use of this Web 2.0 application appears to have stronger detrimental effects on students that usually perform better."

The paper also says teachers relying on Twitter-based learning are getting lazier; "knowing that students will somehow be assisted (by their own peers and by the central unit of TwL) could induce teachers to reduce their teaching effort."

In Italy, the Twitter-focused TwLetteratura (TwL) way of teaching has already been adopted by around 250 schools and 14,000 students, the paper said.

The TwL organization chooses a book, creates a hashtag and establishes a reading schedule that schools adopt. Students then tweet and comment their favorite sentences or quotes.

It supposedly stimulates participation among students, but the paper said it is the first large-scale test of the actual impact on student achievement of using Twitter, specifically across reading, memorizing and understanding a literary work.

The study, produced by three professors from the Department of Economics and Finance at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore in Italy, involved a randomized controlled trial of 1,465 students across 70 Italian high schools in 2016-17.

The students in the test group had been using Twitter to read, discuss and study Italian book Il fu Mattia Pascal, with the control group using traditional methods of learning.