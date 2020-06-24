Twitter makes Election Day a paid holiday for US employees

Angela Lang/CNET

Twitter will give US workers a paid day off for Election Day and offer employees around the world time off to vote in national elections.

"Given the importance of voting, going forward all national election voting days that take place on a weekday will be a paid day off," Twitter wrote in a memo reported by CNBC on Tuesday. "Since the US presidential election falls on a work day (Nov. 3), we will plan to close all US offices on that day."

Since Election Day in the US falls on a Tuesday in November, it can be difficult for some people to find time outside of work to visit the ballot box. Twitter previously allowed employees up to two hours paid time off for voting.

The decision follows Twitter's announcement to make Juneteenth, a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the US, an official company holiday.

Twitter confirmed that the memo was sent to employees.