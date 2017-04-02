Twitter loves two bell-ringing cats and an Elvis-loving cockatoo

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Mark Muldoon/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

Animals can be endearing in a way that humans just can't.

Their spontaneity, their simplicity and their expressiveness allow humans, day after day, to seek out videos of animals doings amusing things to make themselves feel better.

So it is that, over the last few days, two videos have enchanted beyond measure.

First, there are Pavlov's cats. Pavlov doesn't own them. It's just that they've learned the relationship between a bell and getting treats. So much so that they now treat their owner like their butler. They ring a bell and the human immediately delivers sustenance.

Watching them is mesmerizing. Seeing how the one on the left has even learned to ring the bell belonging to the one on the right offers a singular joy. Indeed, the video has already garnered almost 300,000 likes on Twitter, as well as almost 200,000 retweets.

But then there's the rock 'n' roll cockatoo. He sits with his friend on a perch, as their (presumably) owner sings a little Elvis.

While one cockatoo wonders what all the fuss is about, the other offers expressions that will make even the hardened soul melt into giggles. The cockatoo's sense of rhythm is beguiling. But the way his plumage is moved by Elvis shows a spirit that no man could hope to copy.

Almost 6 million have already witnessed one of the performances of our century on YouTube. A mere 269 have ignored the lyrics to "Don't Be Cruel" and downvoted it. On Twitter, it's already scored almost 90,000 likes and more than 52,000 retweets.

For me, the cockatoo is the winner. Simply because of what he does for his finale. Spare a thought, though, for his or her mate. Now that is tolerance of the highest order.