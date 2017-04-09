Twitter's livestreaming effort takes a serious blow from Amazon

Getty Images

Twitter got sacked big time when it lost out to Amazon in a livestreaming deal with the NFL this season.

We learned Tuesday that the social network had been outmaneuvered, after the American football league chose e-commerce goliath Amazon to stream 10 "Thursday Night Football" games this year for a reported $50 million -- five times more than Twitter paid for the same rights last year.

That was bad news for Twitter, which positioned last year's agreement as the crown jewel of its livestreaming efforts. Twitter executives proclaimed the next big thing is live video, leveraging its NFL partnership to rack up more sports streaming deals in a dire effort to attract new users and advertisers, while also keeping skeptical investors at bay.

Livestreaming events, especially sports, is fueling fierce competition among tech companies seeking more customers and more dollars. While Twitter still has streaming deals with Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League and the National Basketball Association for its 319 million users, its rival Facebook, with an audience of nearly 2 billion monthly users, is scouring for similar deals, striking a deal in March to stream 22 Major League Soccer games.

Unfortunately for Twitter, that means losing this deal with the NFL is akin to watching your team lose the Super Bowl.

"What we have now amounts to a one-year experiment for the NFL, and it makes you wonder about Twitter's relevance in this space," said Paul Verna, a video analyst at eMarketer.

For Amazon, this move has represented a coming out moment of sorts, with a marquee deal that overshadows other pro sports streaming efforts, like Twitter's golf and lacrosse games and Facebook's surfing contests. Before the NFL deal, Amazon's only prior connection with football, aside from selling and shipping merchandise, was grabbing the rights to stream the Emmy-nominated NFL Films-produced series "All or Nothing," which follows the ups and downs of an NFL team for an entire season.

"We believe Amazon has the potential to be a major disruptor long term," said Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar.

That could spell trouble for Twitter.

"Streaming Thursday Night Football on Prime Video is a great step for us toward that vision, and offers tremendous new value for Prime members around the world," Jeff Blackburn, Amazon's vice president of business development and entertainment, said Wednesday in a statement.

Twitter declined to comment.

Twitter spiraling out of control

Twitter's streaming of NFL games was seen as a sort of Hail Mary pass, garnering attention from sports fans and encouraging people who already use the service to comment on games in real time to do that even more. It was well received, and Twitter attracted about 300,000 simultaneous viewers per minute during those 10 games it streamed last season.

But Amazon's deal of $50 million for the NFL rights exposed a weakness in Twitter's strategy: Twitter would have a hard time justifying spending more than the $10 million it did last year on the NFL. Barclays estimates Twitter tallied just $15 million in profits from last year's deal. Twitter declined to comment on those figures.

"The NFL was a great partner to launch our strategy, and we will continue to work with them to bring great content to our passionate fans," Twitter said Wednesday.

Now Twitter's back where it started last year. Its user growth remains flat (despite US President Donald Trump turning it into his personal megaphone) and the company missed its revenue projections during the fourth quarter of 2016 to boot.

However, Gartner analyst Brian Blau thinks Twitter's influence won't wane too much as "it is much a part of the news as they are a conduit." There's obviously instability; even Twitter co-founder and board member Ev Williams is selling some of his stock, which has fallen to an all-time low.

For Amazon, the more you watch, the more you buy

If Twitter made only $15 million from its NFL deal, Amazon will likely lose money.

So, why do it?

Like with many Amazon strategies, the purchase is a long-term play and one targeted at building up Amazon's ecosystem of devices, videos, services and everything else.

Ultimately, the NFL offers Amazon a way to attract more people to its Prime membership rolls -- and keep existing customers paying too, of course. On top of that, the company would like to take up as much of your day as it can -- whether it's watching football on TV or reading on a Kindle. The more you're in Amazon's world, the more likely you are to buy something from the company.

In that way, Amazon's video division and the NFL deal work as "functional advertising" for Amazon.com and its main business of selling you bubblegum, said Forrester media analyst James McQuivey .

It's not all a guaranteed success yet, though. Amazon doesn't have much experience with live TV, for example.

While Twitter may be licking its wounds, the company said Wednesday that since last year it has collaborated on more than 40 livestream partnerships and this year has aired more than 800 hours of livestreaming content ranging from news to politics to entertainment.

It's an open question as to whether that's enough to help it survive the likes of Facebook, which said one in five videos shared on its service were live, or anyone else with enough money to grab the NFL and any other sought-after company's attention.

"Amazon just showed us that everybody is a player in the livestreaming game," Verna said.

