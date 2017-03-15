Twitter to stream National Lacrosse League matches this season

NLL

Twitter is adding indoor lacrosse to its roster of live stream sporting events.

The social network said Wednesday it is teaming up with the National Lacrosse League to broadcast one game a week this season and next. The action begins Friday as the Colorado Mammoth take on the Toronto Rock.

Twitter will also air the NLL's playoffs, Champion's Cup and show highlights across its platform. The deal is pretty significant for the nine-team league which does not have a major broadcast TV partner.

NLL Commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said in a statement the partnership with Twitter is "another critical step" in the league's growth. "This collaboration is a pivotal opportunity to enhance the NLL's digital presence in North America," he said.

The NLL is the latest live stream sports experiment for Twitter, which is struggling to grow its user base beyond 319 million members. The platform has shown the National Football League, the National Hockey League, pro boxing and eSports. Twitter also has a content deal with the National Basketball Association.

The competition is heating up as rival Facebook announced last week a deal with Univision to stream at least 22 Major League Soccer matches this season. Facebook is also reportedly discussing a deal to stream weekly Major League Baseball games this season.