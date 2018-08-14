Twitter Lite launches in 21 more countries, covering more developing markets

NurPhoto

Twitter Lite launched in 21 more countries, giving people in emerging markets a way to stay informed.

The slimmed down version of the app has been added to the Google Play Store in places like Argentina, Belarus, Dominican Republic, Ghana, Guatemala, Honduras, India, Indonesia, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Morocco, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Romania, Turkey, Uganda, Ukraine, Uruguay, Yemen and Zimbabwe, the company announced in a blog post.

The lite social media network -- which came out in April 2017 and has an install size of 3MB -- is designed to use less data, load quickly on 2G or 3G networks and slower wireless connections.

It also added push notifications and threaded tweets. Its data saver mode also allows people to manually load images and video, so you can save data.

Last May, Google said that people use it 50 percent more than the earlier version, and view 60 percent more pages. It also loads 30 percent faster, and people ditch it 10 percent less.

The app was already available in Algeria, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Israel, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Nepal, Nigeria, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Serbia, South Africa, Tanzania, Thailand, Tunisia and Venezuela.

"There are several barriers to using Twitter, including slow mobile networks, expensive data plans, or lack of space on mobile devices," the company wrote in its blog post.

"When building new products, we want to make sure what we create allows people to have the best possible experience, no matter where they are."

