Twitter lets iOS users share tweets as stickers on Snapchat

Twitter

Cross-posting between social media platforms is nothing new, but now, Twitter has a new twist on cross-posting to Snapchat. Starting today, iOS users can share tweets within their Snapchat stories by stamping those tweets right into the frame.

To do so, iOS users can open the Twitter app and pick out a Tweet, then tap the share button followed by the Snapchat icon. From there, you'll arrive in the Snapchat app with a newly-made sticker version of the tweet that links back to the full conversation on Twitter. Just stamp it into your story and voila.

Share Tweets as stickers in your Snapchat Stories!



▪️ On iOS, tap the share icon on a Tweet

▪️ Select the Snapchat icon at the bottom of the share menu to create the sticker

▪️ Once shared, the Snap will link back to the Tweet on Twitter where you can see the whole conversation https://t.co/G5AnV8pbcf — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 10, 2020

The feature arrives weeks after the debut of fleets, which are Instagram and Snapchat Story-like Twitter posts that sit above the timeline and vanish after 24 hours. Between that and this, Twitter seems focused on making sure that it stays relevant to users who might be less interested in lists and timelines than in personalized, ephemeral content.

There's no word yet from Twitter on when Android users should expect to see the feature on their devices, but I'll update this post if I hear back.