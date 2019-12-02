Twitter launches Privacy Center to explain what it's actually doing with your data

Angela Lang/CNET

On Monday, Twitter launched the Twitter Privacy Center, upon admitting that the social media giant has "room for improvement" when it comes to protecting user privacy, according to a company blog post. The Privacy Center plans to provide more clarity around what Twitter is doing to protect the information users share with the site. Twitter also said in a series of tweets that it was updating its Terms and Privacy Policy, which will go into effect Jan. 1, 2020.

"We believe companies should be accountable to the people that trust them with their personal information, and responsible not only to protect that information but to explain how they do it," the blog post said.

The Privacy Center is designed to be a home base that hosts information about privacy-related initiatives, announcements, new privacy products, communication about security incidents, and more.

Today we are updating our Terms and Privacy Policy and launching the Twitter Privacy Center. These updates are backed by an evolving privacy and data protection program intended to keep us accountable and your data safe.



Read more about it here: https://t.co/IykRanR61Q — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) December 2, 2019

Twitter also updated its Privacy Policy last April to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation, or the GDPR. The social media site has come under scrutiny in the past for privacy practices. This past October, Twitter was found to have misused users' email addresses and phone numbers meant for security, for advertising purposes inadvertently. Prior, the site said it may have also shared user data with third parties.