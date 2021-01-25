Twitter launches 'Birdwatch' community forum to combat misinformation

Angela Lang/CNET

Twitter on Monday announced a new community-driven forum called Birdwatch that's meant to combat misinformation and disinformation on the site. The pilot forum allows Twitter users to identify information in tweets they believe to be misleading and add notes that provide helpful context, the social media site explained in a blog post.

"We believe this approach has the potential to respond quickly when misleading information spreads, adding context that people trust and find valuable," Keith Coleman, Twitter's vice president of product, said in the blog post.

Coleman said that Twitter eventually wants to make notes visible directly on the tweets in question, but for now, they'll only be visible on a separate Birdwatch page. Birdwatch's Twitter page is active and it says that it plans to continue building "public" for transparency.

Hi! We’re the team building Birdwatch.



We believe that a transparent, community-driven approach to identifying misleading information and elevating helpful context can help us all create a better-informed world. https://t.co/SEwkpktson — Birdwatch (@birdwatch) January 25, 2021

On Birdwatch's Twitter, you can sign up to test the program as well.