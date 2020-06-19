Twitter labels Trump tweet for including 'manipulated media'

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Twitter slapped another label on one of President Donald Trump's tweets on Thursday, this time highlighting "manipulated media." The tweet included an edited video with a fake CNN ticker that said "Terrified toddler runs from racist baby."

After that section of the video, it jumps to "What actually happened" -- the two boys rush towards each other and embrace. The video ends by suggesting that "fake news" is to blame for the debate over racial inequality that's happening across the US.

"This tweet has been labeled per our synthetic and manipulated media policy to give people more context," a Twitter spokesperson said in an emailed statement that pointed towards its policies.

Read more: Trump vs. Twitter: Here's what you need to know about the free speech showdown

CNN responded to Trump's tweet with a link to its original story about the viral video of the two toddlers hugging, noting that it covered the moment "exactly as it happened."

"We'll continue working with facts rather than tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children," it wrote. "We invite you to do the same. Be better."

Trump's campaign manager also weighed in, to tell Twitter its "days are numbered."

The president took aim at social networks with an executive order last week, in the wake of Twitter labeling his tweets about mail-in ballots for containing "potentially misleading information." It also hid one of his tweets behind a label stating that the content violated its rules about "glorifying violence."

The executive order instructs the Commerce Department to ask the Federal Communications Commission to rethink Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act from 1996, which protects online platforms from liability for content posted by users. Additionally, it gave the Federal Trade Commission responsibility for investigating complaints of political bias and determining if tech companies' content moderation policies conflict with their pledges for neutrality.