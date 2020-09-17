Twitter labels Trump tweet about mail-in voting for being 'potentially misleading'

Jason Redmond/Getty

Elections 2020

Twitter on Thursday added a label to a tweet from President Donald Trump that the social media company said contained a "potentially misleading statement" about mail-in voting.

"We've added a label to this Tweet for making a potentially misleading statement regarding the process of mail-in voting, and to offer more context for anyone who may see the Tweet," said Twitter's safety team on Thursday. "This action is in line with our recently-updated Civic Integrity Policy."

Twitter pointed to it's recently updated civic integrity policy, which aims to crack down on tweets that could mislead people about voting or disrupt the election.

We’ve added a label to this Tweet for making a potentially misleading statement regarding the process of mail-in voting, and to offer more context for anyone who may see the Tweet. This action is in line with our recently-updated Civic Integrity Policy. https://t.co/aRbnblUUEO — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) September 17, 2020

In a tweet on Thursday, Trump claimed the November election results may never be accurately determined because of the "unprecedented massive amount of unsolicited ballots which will be sent to 'voters,' or wherever." A label now appears below the tweet that reads "Learn how voting by mail is safe and secure" and links to a page with information about voting and the election.

Despite election officials and the FBI say it's almost impossible to pull off fraud via mail-in ballots, Trump continues to attack mail-in voting, claiming that it will lead to a chaotic Election Day outcome.

Twitter has labeled several of Trump's tweets before for containing misinformation about voting and violating the site's other rules, including against glorifying violence. Some tweets from politicians that violate the site's rules are labeled but left up because of public interest. Twitter has also halted political ads.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.