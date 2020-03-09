CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

International Women's Day SXSW canceled Westworld season 3 review Sony PlayStation 5 vs. Microsoft Xbox Series X Living on Mars Coronavirus updates: San Francisco, Seattle and more

Twitter labels edited clip of Joe Biden as 'manipulated media'

White House social media boss Dan Scavino tweeted a clip of the Democratic presidential candidate saying "We can only re-elect Donald Trump" before cutting off.

Listen
- 00:56
0001

The White House social media director on Sunday tweeted a clip of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden that cut off after he said "We can only re-elect Donald Trump"during a speech.

 Twitter

Twitter labeled a tweet featuring a clip of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden shared by White House social media director Dan Scavino on Sunday as "manipulated media." Scavino's tweet was retweeted by President Donald Trump.

The clip came from a Saturday rally in Kansas City, Missouri. Scavino's clip showed Biden saying "We can only re-elect Donald Trump" before cutting off. The full clip shows him saying "We can only re-elect Donald Trump if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here. It's gotta be a positive campaign so join us."

"The tweet you referenced was labeled based on our synthetic and manipulated media policy," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement. That policy went into effect last Thursday.

You might not be able to see the label because it's only showing up the timeline and not in the tweet detail. Twitter said it's working on a fix.

Neither the Biden campaign nor the White House immediately responded to requests for comment. 

This story will be updated shortly.