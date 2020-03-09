Twitter labels edited clip of Joe Biden as 'manipulated media'

Twitter

Twitter labeled a tweet featuring a clip of Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden shared by White House social media director Dan Scavino on Sunday as "manipulated media." Scavino's tweet was retweeted by President Donald Trump.

The clip came from a Saturday rally in Kansas City, Missouri. Scavino's clip showed Biden saying "We can only re-elect Donald Trump" before cutting off. The full clip shows him saying "We can only re-elect Donald Trump if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here. It's gotta be a positive campaign so join us."

"The tweet you referenced was labeled based on our synthetic and manipulated media policy," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement. That policy went into effect last Thursday.

You might not be able to see the label because it's only showing up the timeline and not in the tweet detail. Twitter said it's working on a fix.

Neither the Biden campaign nor the White House immediately responded to requests for comment.

This story will be updated shortly.