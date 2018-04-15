CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Donald Glover's dual SNL role has Twitter doubling over

The actor who plays young Lando will host Saturday Night Live next month and will also perform as rapper Childish Gambino.

dgloversolocrop

Donald Glover, seen here as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, will both host and serve as musical guest on Saturday Night Live on May 5.

 Lucasfilm

Talk about a double threat: Donald Glover, who plays Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, will not only host Saturday Night Live on May 5, he'll also perform as its musical guest, under his stage name Childish Gambino.

He's certainly qualified for the dual role. Glover's not only an actor, with a resume including Atlanta, Magic Mike XL and Spider-Man: Homecoming, but he's rapped as Childish Gambino since 2009, earning seven Grammy nominations.

Other artists have done double duty as both SNL's host and musical guest, including Justin Timberlake, Mick Jagger and Janet Jackson. But perhaps since Glover performs under a different name when he raps, Twitter users had a lot of fun with the twin bill.

Audiences will get to see Glover as Lando when Solo: A Star Wars Story comes to theaters on on May 24 in the UK and Australia, and May 25 in the US.

Next Article: Zuckerberg's DC trip: What the spectacle looked like up close