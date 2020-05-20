Twitter is testing settings that let you choose who replies to your tweet

Twitter

Twitter is testing new settings that let you choose who can reply to your tweet and join in on your conversation, the company said in a Wednesday blog post. Before you send a tweet, you'll be able to choose who can reply from three options: everyone on Twitter (which will be the default setting), only people you follow, or only people you mention.

If you choose one of the latter two options, your tweets will be labeled and the reply icon will be grayed out, so people will see that they can't reply. However, those that can't reply will still be able to view, retweet, retweet with comment or like your tweets.

Only a limited group of people on Twitter's iOS and Android apps as well as its website can currently send tweets that limit replies, but everyone can still see those conversations. It's unclear if or when the feature would roll out more generally.

Twitter originally unveiled its plan to give users more control over who can reply to a tweet in January, at CES 2020.

While limiting replies could help users prevent online bullying and make conversations on the platform easier to follow, it could also create more "filter bubbles," in which people's political viewpoints or biases are reinforced.

