Twitter is testing little profile icons that show up in replies

James Martin/CNET

Twitter wants it to be easier for you to follow and join conversation on its platform. Part of that apparently is adding small icons to users' profile pictures in replies. Twitter on Thursday said its testing icons instead of labels within replies.

The icons appear toward the bottom right of users profile pictures in replies. In the example shared by Twitter, one icon is the @ symbol, one is a microphone and one appears to be a person with a verified check. The tiny microphone appears to note replies from the original poster of a tweet, while the @ symbol may note replies from people tagged in a tweet.

We're testing icons instead of labels within replies. Check it out and let us know what you think! pic.twitter.com/5CBoTZ40Hq — Twitter (@Twitter) July 18, 2019

It's unclear exactly how many icons are being tested in total and how widespread the test is. Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for more information.

Twitter has been working to make its site easier to navigate. On Monday, the company started rolling out a redesigned look for its desktop site that includes more white space and moves tabs for Home, Moments, Notifications and Direct Messages to the left rail. Twitter also tweaked direct messages so users can see conversation threads from other users and send messages from the same page instead of having to switch to another screen.