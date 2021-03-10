Twitter is testing larger photos and 4K images

Angela Lang/CNET

Twitter is testing a couple of new features that could improve the way photos appear on the social media app. In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Twitter Support said the site was testing larger images and 4K uploads over the next few weeks.

In one test on iOS and Android, when you tweet a single image, the way it appears in the tweet composer is how it will look on the timeline -- as in, people scrolling by will see the full image, not a cropped preview that requires them to click to expand. Twitter is also testing ways for users to upload and view 4K images, again on iOS and Android. If you're part of the test, you can go to your data usage settings and update your high-quality image preferences to get started.

Now testing on Android and iOS: when you Tweet a single image, how the image appears in the Tweet composer is how it will look on the timeline –– bigger and better. pic.twitter.com/izI5S9VRdX — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 10, 2021

We don't know if these features will end up rolling out to all accounts, or when that could happen.