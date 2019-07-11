CNET también está disponible en español.

Twitter is down

There's a reason why your tweets aren't being sent.

Something's wrong with Twitter.

Twitter users logging onto the social media platform's website Thursday saw that the service is down. What appeared was a message saying "Something is technically wrong."

Twitter's error message.

Downdector also showed a rise of reports starting at 11:46 a.m. PT Thursday.

Twitter's status page confirmed the social media platform is investigating issues with accessing the service.

More info to come.

Originally published July 11, 11:59 a.m. PT.
Update, 12:08 p.m. PT:  Adds Twitter's response.

