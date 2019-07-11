Twitter is back up after global outage

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Twitter suffered a complete outage for approximately an hour Thursday afternoon. The social media platform is up but is not completely functional for everyone.

Twitter users trying to log on to the social network saw a message saying "Something is technically wrong" Thursday. The company confirmed the service was down and found the culprit to be "an internal configuration change" according to the Twitter status page.

miss us? — Twitter (@Twitter) July 11, 2019

Downdetector showed reports from around the globe confirming Twitter was done starting at 11:46 a.m. PT on Thursday.

Twitter

At the same time Twitter was down, President Donal Trump held a White House Social Media Summit. Both Facebook and Twitter were not invited to the event.

Originally published July 11, 11:59 a.m. PT.

