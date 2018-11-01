Twitter intros Election Day countdown for most tweeted midterm election ever

Twitter

A lot of people use Twitter as a source for political information. Whether it's by following an array of publications and influential journalists, or waiting to see the latest tweets from the president himself.

So it's no wonder that the 2018 midterm election is a hot topic on the platform. In the month of October alone, there have been over 10 million tweets about voting, according to a Twitter blog post from Thursday. 15,000 users in the US even have "vote" in their display name.

In September, Twitter launched the #BeAVoter campaign and helped people register to vote. Twitter is continuing this campaign with a new Election Day countdown that will start appearing in people's feeds. The countdown will provide information about where to vote and the candidates that will appear on people's ballots (courtesy of gettothepolls.com).

There are also new Twitter hashtags for the election, including #BeAVoter, #iVoted, #yoVoté, #ElectionDay and #Midterms2018 (the last one has already been in use).