Twitter sees revenue stall as it wrestles with Trump and misinformation

Twitter is trying to be a healthier place, but it's also facing more calls to boot President Donald Trump from its platform. And that controversy doesn't seem to be harming the social network's growth.

On Thursday, Twitter reported that 145 million users logged into the site daily during the third quarter, up from the 139 million daily active users the company reported in the second quarter.

Twitter has been rolling out new features aimed at making it easier for users to control their experiences on the social network. In September, the company started allowing people in the US and Japan to hide their replies as part of an experiment Twitter is conducting to fuel more positive conversations.

"We're continuing to improve relevance while testing ways to make it easier for people to find what they are looking for on Twitter," Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said in a statement. "We also continue to make progress on health, improving our ability to proactively identify and remove abusive content, with more than 50% of the Tweets removed for abusive content in Q3 taken down without a bystander or first person report."

But the quarter had its downside as well.

In the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30, Twitter reported $824 million in revenue during the third quarter, up 9% from the same period a year earlier but well below the $873.9 million that analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected. Excluding certain expenses, the company earned 14 cents per share, compared with Wall Street's expectations of 20 cents per share.

In premarket trading, Twitter shares were down 18% to around $31.70.

Twitter cited "a number of headwinds including revenue product issues" and seasonal advertising fluctuations in July and August that were greater than expected.

The company has faced criticism for how it enforces its rules against hate speech, misinformation and other offensive content. Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California, asked Twitter earlier this month to suspend Trump's account, arguing that his tweets violated the site's rules against bullying. In a letter sent to the company, Harris cited several tweets from Trump, including some she said targeted a whistleblower whose complaint about Trump's call with Ukraine's president led to an impeachment inquiry.

Over the summer, Twitter said it would place a notice over tweets from certain elected and government officials who break the company's rules. Twitter, which hasn't used the new notice, said people won't be able to like, reply, share or retweet these tweets. But we'll still be able to share a tweet with a comment.

The company said it would remove a politician's tweet if it "includes a declarative call to action that could harm a specific individual or group" or interferes with someone's rights.

This week, Twitter said it planned to make policy changes to address manipulated media, including deepfake videos that use artificial intelligence that can make it seem someone is doing or saying something they aren't.