Twitter grieves as Nintendo president Reggie Fils-Aimé retires

Reginald Fils-Aimé, Nintendo of America president and one of the world's most recognizable video game figureheads, is retiring in April.
Not unexpectedly, that's got the internet a little emotional -- only minutes after the announcement a flood of gratitude and well wishes swamped Twitter and media outlets. Fils-Aimé has been Nintendo of America's go-to guy for over a decade, having him front E3 conferences and huge game announcements over his time as president, endearing him to not just Nintendo fans, but gaming fans the world over.
Reggie's sign-off was delivered in typical Reggie fashion, with a copious amount of Nintendo-themed puns and references to his storied meme history.
"For giving me a Mushroom Kingdom full of incredible memories that I will never forget," he said. "I've been honored to be included as part of your family."
Battling through tears and constant sniffling, I also heard him say, "Just as you understand that Nintendo always tries to put smiles on faces... well, you put thousands of smiles on mine." But I can't be sure that's the actual quote because I was wiping my wet cheeks.
The big names were out in force, saying their thanks for all Reggie has done over the past
The fans weren't exactly ready. You could say something about their bodies not being prepared for Reggie's departure, perhaps.
Reggie's ascension to president of one of the world's leading companies as the son of Haitian immigrants was also celebrated across the Twitterverse.
And Reggie's career was perfectly summed up by the responses online: He has put in the work.
Reggie will be "handing over the controller" to Doug Bowser, who takes up the role of president of Nintendo of America. The appropriateness of Doug's last name was not lost on anyone, of course.
With Reggie's formal retirement coming, he now has time for other things. He says he's going to spend time with his family and his friends but, Nintendo fans have other ideas. Like, say, making sure he's on the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster.
But perhaps the juiciest idea of all is the idea of saying goodbye to one friend and hello to another as they move in... sounds familiar...
New Galaxy S10 phones bring it: Meet the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, "cheap" Galaxy S10E and Galaxy S10 5G.
Everything Samsung showed at Unpacked: We've got all the photos from the event along with all the new hardware.
Discuss: Twitter grieves as Nintendo president Reggie Fils-Aimé retires
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.