Twitter grieves as Nintendo president Reggie Fils-Aimé retires

Bob Riha Jr/Getty

Reginald Fils-Aimé, Nintendo of America president and one of the world's most recognizable video game figureheads, is retiring in April.

Not unexpectedly, that's got the internet a little emotional -- only minutes after the announcement a flood of gratitude and well wishes swamped Twitter and media outlets. Fils-Aimé has been Nintendo of America's go-to guy for over a decade, having him front E3 conferences and huge game announcements over his time as president, endearing him to not just Nintendo fans, but gaming fans the world over.

Reggie's sign-off was delivered in typical Reggie fashion, with a copious amount of Nintendo-themed puns and references to his storied meme history.

"For giving me a Mushroom Kingdom full of incredible memories that I will never forget," he said. "I've been honored to be included as part of your family."

Battling through tears and constant sniffling, I also heard him say, "Just as you understand that Nintendo always tries to put smiles on faces... well, you put thousands of smiles on mine." But I can't be sure that's the actual quote because I was wiping my wet cheeks.

Nintendo fans, Reggie has a message for all of you. Please take a look. pic.twitter.com/EAhaEl5oEJ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 21, 2019

This will always be true. We'll miss you, Reggie. https://t.co/N2zBwQDQlY — DOOM (@DOOM) February 21, 2019

Can't believe I'm writing this: Reggie Fils-Aime is retiring from Nintendo. One of our industry's finest leaders and a dear friend. He's always believed in me. Thank you Reggie. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) February 21, 2019

Thanks Reggie for being one of the most genuine people in the industry for many years. https://t.co/fFnDrnxinE — Gabe (@cwgabriel) February 21, 2019

My love of Nintendo games has always been a big driving force in my eventual career path, and Reggie has been a face at Nintendo since I first watched a bootleg vhs of E3 2004 and dreamed of one day reporting on games professionally. https://t.co/mQR7Kx7S3F — Laura Kate Dale (@LaurakBuzz) February 21, 2019

Wow. Reggie has been synonymous with Nintendo for a good portion of my lifetime. He shepherded some of the most innovative and wonderful ways to play ever devised. We're going to miss him. Few have ever kicked ass, taken names, and played games with such authentic audacity. pic.twitter.com/FLOwc7cdr5 — Jared Petty (@pettycommajared) February 21, 2019

The fans weren't exactly ready. You could say something about their bodies not being prepared for Reggie's departure, perhaps.

my body is ready



to cry : (



we'll miss your reggie, you were a really fun dude — Cake (@theycallhimcake) February 21, 2019

My body isn't reggie to say goodbye :( https://t.co/KFkRAubvQN — Jacob @ Frostbite 🌙 (@alpharadtv) February 21, 2019

I am crying in my uber after watching this



My body wasn't ready



Reggie provided an absolutely immaculate sign off



See you later from one Nintendo fan to another pic.twitter.com/jpeDJTZCuW — D1 (@xD1x) February 21, 2019

Reggie's ascension to president of one of the world's leading companies as the son of Haitian immigrants was also celebrated across the Twitterverse.

reggie's career trajectory is dope. he is the child of Haitian immigrants & was born in the Bronx and joined Nintendo in 2003. In 2006 he became president and COO of NoA, making him a black immigrant leading one of the most significant Japanese company of all time. inspirational! pic.twitter.com/MXzIb1wOwD — ً (@hateshaliek) February 21, 2019

Something it feels like we never talked about often was the fact that Reggie Fils-Aime was a rare black man leading a major gaming company. This came up briefly in an interview last year, when Walker was asking companies about how they handle crunch. https://t.co/bdSLhfio5N pic.twitter.com/7DbCWFqfdk — PLDH (@PLDHnet) February 21, 2019

And Reggie's career was perfectly summed up by the responses online: He has put in the work.

I think it goes to show what a banner career Reggie had with all these trending topics from different moments. Looks like the latest one is taking its place there too! pic.twitter.com/uGDIg3L2xK — Chuggaaconroy (@chuggaaconroy) February 21, 2019

Reggie will be "handing over the controller" to Doug Bowser, who takes up the role of president of Nintendo of America. The appropriateness of Doug's last name was not lost on anyone, of course.

A man named Bowser is now the boss of Nintendo of America https://t.co/FBQF9uYlT5 — Jessica Chobot ✨ (@JessicaChobot) February 21, 2019

Awww Reggie has always seemed like such a great guy. I'm happy for him 🙏 Who knew 2019 would be the Year of Bowser https://t.co/uVK6DcrsJZ — Dodger McDoogs (@dexbonus) February 21, 2019

Insider footage or Reggie Fils Aime retiring and Doug Bowser becoming the new President of @NintendoAmerica pic.twitter.com/MCEhfYq8JG — NicoBBQ 🍗 (@nicobbq) February 21, 2019

Reggie is retiring from Nintendo and giving it to a guy who's last name is Bowser. What a timeline.



Thank you Reggie for all you've done. Hope you have more time to play Animal Crossing: New Leaf on your Nintendo 3DS. pic.twitter.com/M6RdaDIjdx — FamilyJules (@FamilyJules7x) February 21, 2019

the nintendo guy being called bowser can't happen. he's gotta change his name. the posts are gonna be too bad. nintendo please you can't allow this — j a c k s o n (@headfallsoff) February 21, 2019

With Reggie's formal retirement coming, he now has time for other things. He says he's going to spend time with his family and his friends but, Nintendo fans have other ideas. Like, say, making sure he's on the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster.

Put Reggie in Smash you cowards! — Jordan Minor (@JordanWMinor) February 21, 2019

Put Reggie in Smash Bros — Dr Grandayy (@grandayy) February 21, 2019

Reggie: "As one last announcement as president of Nintendo, I'd like to announce your next Smash Bros DLC fighter."

-Reggie explodes into light and re-emerges on screen in a full karate master outfit-

Reggie: "Where did you think I was going?"

REGGIE'S READY TO KICK SOME ASS — Coda (@codaanim) February 21, 2019

Reggie is retiring to become the next DLC fighter in smash.

Next conference hes going to tell us hes going on a vacation because he got an invitation he couldnt turn down. Hes then going to hold up the smash letter.

Reggie will be SSS tier but banning him is impossible. — Static (@TGStatic) February 21, 2019

Last year at E3, I was playing Smash Bros. at Nintendo's booth and Reggie just sort of came up and grabbed the other controller. He lost, badly, but chuckled and remarked "This is why I need to occasionally come here and practice. I can only embarrass myself in private here." — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) February 21, 2019

But perhaps the juiciest idea of all is the idea of saying goodbye to one friend and hello to another as they move in... sounds familiar...

New Theory! April Direct that says goodbye to Reggie and hello to Bowser. This will be tied in with an Animal Crossing reveal because Animal Crossing is all about your best friends moving away and new friends moving in. — ChuyPlaysNintendo (@ChuyPlaysNTDO) February 21, 2019