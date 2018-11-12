Twitter grapples with fake Elon Musk accounts promoting bitcoin scams

Mario Tama / Getty Images

Bitcoin scammers pretending to be Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter are at it again.

The hijacked Twitter accounts for Farah menswear, a UK clothing brand, and the Australia office of IT consulting firm Capgemini tweeted on Monday they were giving away cryptocurrency. At first glance, the tweets might look like they're coming from Musk but the names of the account handles signal it's a scam.

The attackers take over a verified account, often with thousands of followers, and change the name and profile picture to impersonate Musk. They ask users to send some of their own cryptocurrency to participate in the fake giveaway.

Other businesses, including a book publisher and record label, have had their accounts taken over in the past.

It also appears that the scammers are purchasing ads through the social network to "promote" their tweets to more users.

It would appear that @Capgemini Australia’s official twitter handle has been hacked and is now being used (via promoted tweets) to represent as an @elonmusk-related BTC giveaway.



(Go to all this trouble and still misspell “support”? 419 scam self-selection) pic.twitter.com/fBDYCGqCy9 — James Lloyd 勞瞻斯 (@jamesplloyd) November 12, 2018

One of those promoted fake Elon Musk bitcoin tweets from a verified account just appeared on my timeline. Hey @jack, are you anywhere close to cracking this scam? pic.twitter.com/lxi8Av8Pg5 — Katie Collins (@katiecollins) November 12, 2018

Some Twitter users are getting duped by this scam. One recently hacked account @PantheonBooks reportedly scammed users out of $180,000 worth of bitcoin.

A Twitter spokesperson said in a statement that impersonating another user is against the social network's rules and the company has been improving how it tackles these scams.

In recent weeks, the number of times tweets from these fake accounts show up in an user's timeline "have fallen by a multiple of 10," according to Twitter.

"Scammers are constantly changing their methods and it's our job to stay on top of their movements, observe their actions and work to stay one step ahead. In most cases, our enforcement teams are detecting this activity and taking these down before they're reported," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Twitter users can also add an extra layer of security to their account by enabling two-factor authentication, the company said.

Farah and Capgemini did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

