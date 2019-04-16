Twitter gets more proactive about combating abuse

Getty Images

Twitter, which has been under pressure to do more to combat harassment, said Tuesday that it's being more proactive about flagging tweets that violate its rules against hate speech, threats and other abusive content.

The social media company said that it used to only review abusive tweets that users reported to the company. Now it's using technology to identify abusive tweets before it receives a report.

"People who don't feel safe on Twitter shouldn't be burdened to report abuse to us," Donald Hicks, head of Twitter's services, and David Gasca, Twitter's product lead on health, said in a blog post.

About 38% of content that violates Twitter's rules was flagged by the company, which said it used technology to find these tweets. That's up from zero percent during the same period last year. Twitter has lagged behind other social networks such as Facebook, which have also been using artificial intelligence to identify offensive content before a user reports it.

Twitter has been criticized for being a "toxic place," especially for women. Last year, a study by Amnesty International and Element AI found that female journalists and politicians received "abusive" or "problematic" tweets every 30 seconds on average.

But Twitter has also faced allegations that it suppresses conservative speech. During a congressional hearing last week, the company again denied those assertions.

Twitter, which has 321 million monthly active users, also said it's cracking down on users who create new accounts after they've been suspended. The company said it suspended 100,000 accounts between January and March for creating new accounts after a suspension, a 45% increase compared with the same period last year.

Twitter said it'll be working on new changes in the coming months, including adding a notice if a tweet violates the company's rules but stays up because it's in the public interest.