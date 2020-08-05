CNET también está disponible en español.

Twitter finds security vulnerability in its Android app

The social media company says 4% of Twitter for Android users are vulnerable.

Angela Lang/CNET

Twitter found a security vulnerability in its Android app on Wednesday. The social media giant said that the problems related to an Android security issue in OS 8 and 9.

Around 96% of all Twitter for Android users already have installed security protections, Twitter said. But the other 4% are vulnerable to attackers through outside apps accessing private data on their devices. 

Twitter said it doesn't have evidence that this vulnerability has been exploited by attackers, but the company is encouraging users to update to the latest version of Twitter for Android to be safe. Twitter is also sending in-app notices to anyone who could've been vulnerable, the company said.

Twitter said it didn't find similar vulnerabilities in its iOS app or on its website. 

Google confirmed the issue was related to an Android vulnerability fixed back in October 2018.

