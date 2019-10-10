Twitter finally returns to Mac with new app

Apple

Twitter returned to the Mac on Thursday, thanks to Apple's Project Catalyst software. The app is now available for download in the Mac App Store.

Twitter discontinued support for its Mac app last year amid poor reactions from users. Twitter's return to Mac was made possible by Project Catalyst, an initiative announced at WWDC in June that makes it possible to install and use iPad apps on the Mac.

Catalina lets Mac users run iPad apps they can download through the Mac App Store and use an iPad as a second screen, much in the way you might use a monitor.

With the launch of MacOS Catalina this week, about 20 iPad apps were released, but several of the most anticipated ones, like Twitter and DC Universe, were still in development. Some early reviews of the Twitter app find it as familiar as using Twitter through a browser.

The fate of other app is still unknown, but MacOS Catalina, which is available as a free download, is required to use the Twitter app.

While MacOS Catalina is bringing back Twitter to Mac, it means the end of iTunes. Apple is replacing the iTunes app with three separate apps: Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV.