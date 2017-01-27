Twitter makes two national security letters public

Getty Images

Twitter has released two national security letters from the FBI over the last two years that previously came with gag orders not to discuss them.

In a blog post, the social network said Friday it was ordered by the feds to provide the name, address and other pertinent information of one user's account in 2015. and of another user in 2016 without notifying either of them.

In the letters, the user accounts names were redacted, as well as the specific agencies investigating them.

Twitter's actions come several weeks after tech companies including Google, Yahoo and Cloudflare published national security letters they received from the FBI, some dating back to 2013.

"However, Twitter remains unsatisfied with restrictions on our right to speak more freely about national security requests we may receive," wrote Elizabeth Banker, Twitter's associate general counsel. "We would like a meaningful opportunity to challenge government restrictions when 'classification' prevents speech on issues of public importance."

In 2014, Twitter sued the Justice Department in 2014 to lift any gag orders placed on the company regarding national security inquiries of its users. Twitter said it was prohibited from disclosing how many letters it had received.

The parties are due back in court next month.