Twitter, Facebook, Instagram meet Autographer in Podcast 350

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram -- and now Autographer, the camera you wear around your neck to continually snap your day. As the social sharing generation are we curating the detail of human life, or are we just a shower of preening narcissists?

The Autographer is a camera that you loop around your neck and forget about, as it automatically snaps photos while you go about your day. Oh, and it costs £400.

To kick things off we catch up with the latest technology headlines: O2 is first to challenge EE in the 4G game; Now TV has a solid gold bargain on Sky Movies -- including Bond; and Samsung is in hot water for allegedly rigging tests of the Galaxy S4.

Now Playing: Watch this: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram - and now Autographer in...