Social media's looking to get lucky on Friday the 13th

Grab your rabbit's foot and horseshoe -- it's Friday the 13th.

The superstitiously unlucky day is here, and people on Twitter are not happy about it.

Social Cues is our look at what's trending across Facebook and Twitter. Here's what people are talking about on Friday:

Friday the 13th: Make sure to avoid black cats and to carry your four-leaf clovers, it's apparently the unluckiest day of the year -- so far. If you thought 2016 was bad, 2017 will be particularly unfortunate with another Friday the 13th in October. The superstition over Friday the 13th is apparently tied to the Last Supper, which 13 people attended, and death of Jesus on the following Friday. And here I thought it was unlucky because a certain hockey-masked killer used Friday the 13th for revenge. The unlucky day is trending on Twitter.

Nintendo Switch: Nintendo made major announcements about its upcoming console on Thursday, revealing the Switch's release date of March 3 and its price of $300. It'll include new games like Super Mario Odyssey and the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The Nintendo Switch is part tablet, part handheld and part console, with two Joy-Con controllers that feature motion sensors. Here are all the details on Nintendo Switch. The device is trending on Facebook as fans gush over upcoming games and its potential.

James Comey: The FBI director is trending on Twitter after a scathing editorial in the Wall Street Journal calling for Comey to resign. This comes a day after the Justice Department announced it will investigate the FBI's involvement in the 2016 presidential election. The call for Comey to resign is gaining momentum on Twitter.

C-SPAN: For about 10 minutes on Thursday, C-SPAN's feed on the US House of Representatives switched over to RT, Russia's Kremlin-backed news network. C-SPAN released a statement attributing it to a technical error, not a Russian conspiracy. People on Facebook don't believe the explanation, claiming that it's Russian President Vladimir Putin testing his capabilities. Be sure to adjust those tin-foil hats now.

Sunny Obama: An Obama family pet is trending on Facebook after reports that the pooch bit a White House guest. The incident, reported by TMZ, happened Monday. The "first dog" joined the Obama family in 2013. Looks like she needs more White House-training. Better hurry up.

