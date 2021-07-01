Twitter explores ways to limit who can see your tweets

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Twitter said Thursday it's exploring new ways for users to control who can see their tweets, including a way for people to limit their audience to "trusted friends" and see tweets from that group first.

Andrew Courter, a product designer at Twitter, gave an early look at some of the ideas the company is considering. Courter, who tweeted from the handle @a_dsgnr, said he's looking for feedback about the ideas. Twitter has not built any of the products he mentioned in his tweets yet.

The approach is in line with how Twitter has developed products in the past, which has included gathering comments from its users early in the design process. Getting early feedback could help combat any problems or criticism the company could face if it chooses to roll out a new feature.

Another idea that Twitter is considering includes allowing people to tweet from different personas through one account. Users could follow all the personas or individual ones. For example, there would be a Twitter persona for your thoughts as a parent or worker.

Here's another approach, embracing an obvious truth: we’re different people in different contexts (w/ friends, fam, work, public)



Courter tweeted that the company is also exploring a feature that's "like spellcheck, but for not accidentally sounding like a jerk in the replies." A user would see a warning if the author of the tweet uses language such as profanity that makes them uncomfortable. Authors of the tweet would be able to let users know what words they don't prefer to see and why but people could also ignore the guidance.

Twitter is thinking about tweaking tools it's already rolled out. The company said it's testing a new design for a label that lets users know why a tweet may be misleading. Twitter is including some users on desktop for the test but didn't say how many. The new labels include more orange and red so they stand out more to the user. It's unclear how effective these labels are in combating misinformation and the company has also incorrectly applied labels in the past to coronavirus misinformation.