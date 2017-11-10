Twitter expands your display name to 50 characters

Twitter

Twitter users can now have display names up to 50 characters long, up from 20.

Announcing the change late Thursday, Twitter said, "Starting today, your Twitter display name can be up to 50 characters in length! Go ahead, add that middle name or even a few more emojis."

While you are also free to change your username -- the handle beginning with "@" that other people use to mention you -- the limit there remains at 15 characters.

The tweak follows one of the biggest changes in the company's history on Tuesday, which saw the character limit of tweets double from 140 characters to 280.