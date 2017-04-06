Twitter co-founder selling shares, like everybody else

Andrew Burton/Getty Images

This won't take 140 characters: Ev Williams is selling a bunch of his Twitter stock.

The Twitter co-founder and board member said in a post Thursday that he'd filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission to sell shares on a regular schedule. The plan took effect Monday.

Williams indicated he was selling the shares so he could invest in other companies.

"Here's the short story: I like to invest a lot in things I care about," he wrote. "For example, I'm the largest LP at Obvious Ventures, which is now on its second fund and has invested in over 35 world-positive companies."

Obvious Ventures is a venture capital firm Williams co-founded.

The selling of Twitter shares comes amid broad skepticism over the company's future. Twitter reportedly tried and failed to sell itself last October, and some prominent investors have sold shares.

In late trading Thursday, Twitter shares were off nearly 1.5 percent at $14.32. They reached a high of $73.31 in late December 2013.

Twitter didn't respond to a request for comment.