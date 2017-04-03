Twitter egg loyalists want to bring back the default avatar

CNET

The Twitter egg cannot be broken.

On Friday, Twitter quietly removed the egg as the default avatar, replacing it with a silhouette on a gray background. The egg avatar had become synonymous with trolls, a problem that continues to haunt Twitter. The infamous egg was tied to trolls so much that in March, Twitter introduced a feature to mute users with the egg avatar as an antiharassment tool.

The egg avatar reached meme status on the social network, representing a Twitter account that was hastily created to stay anonymous and harass users online.

Twitter wanted to move away from the egg's negative imagery, so it introduced the new silhouette. But it's not like it was the egg that made the troll. It's the troll that made the egg, and the superficial change hasn't done much to stop harassment on Twitter.

To rip another line from Shakespeare, a troll by any other default avatar would be just as bad. As Twitter tries to get rid of the egg avatar, people are fighting back by changing their profile photo to the egg picture, which first hatched on the social network in 2010.

With the new default profile pictures, Twitter wanted something "generic," "unbranded" and "temporary." It said it first chose the egg because it "wanted something that was playful, fun and unique."

On Twitter, a small group of people are starting the #EggRebellion, purposely changing their profile pictures to the egg despite Twitter's changes. The movement is scattered around multiple hashtags, like #BringBackEggIcon and #BringBackTheEgg.

Twitter user @shiftpsh created a custom egg profile picture generator to "make eggs great again." It lets you pick from 28 background colors that Twitter used, or a custom color using HTML color codes. So far, 466 eggs have been laid from the generator.

