Twitter earnings show growth as the social network experiments

Twitter isn't afraid of change. It's constantly testing new features, and has rolled out a revamped desktop site and a new sports partnership this month alone.

All that experimentation appears to be worth the effort.

On Friday, Twitter said 139 million users logged into the app every day in the second quarter. That's up from the 134 million daily active users the company had in the first quarter. Twitter stopped reporting monthly active users in April.

The results suggest Twitter is making progress in efforts to attract and retain users, something it's struggled with in the past. Despite its popularity with celebrities, public figures and politicians, including President Donald Trump, the social network is smaller than its competitors. By comparison, Facebook has 1.59 billion daily active users.

Twitter sees some of its biggest traffic during live events, such as award shows, sport games and television shows, when users gather on the site to tweet in real time. Twitter is trying to lean in to that popularity. On Thursday, the company said it inked a deal with NBCUniversal to broadcast content about the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Still, navigating the flood of tweets can be confusing for users and the site can be filled with toxic harassment, especially for women. With the help of users, Twitter has been testing new features, such as adding color to replies and a tool to hide replies to tweets, to address some of those problems.

Twitter has also started labeling certain tweets that violate its rules but are important to the public interest. The practice, introduced in June, applies to politicians that are verified and have more than 100,000 followers. The company rolled the rule out as it balanced calls to ban the president for hate speech and spreading misinformation with complaints from Trump and other prominent Republicans that Twitter has been censoring conservative speech.

"Our focus was on ensuring that our rules, and how we enforce them, are easy to understand. We also continued our work to proactively identify and address malicious behavior, resulting in an 18% drop in reports of spammy or suspicious behavior across all Tweet detail pages, which show the replies to any given Tweet on our service," said Jack Dorsey, Twitter's CEO, in a statement.

Twitter has been making other tweaks to its site. This month, the company rolled out a redesigned desktop site in an effort to make it easier to navigate.

The social network reported $841 million in revenue, beating the $829.03 million that analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters expected. Excluding both certain expenses and a significant tax benefit, the company earned 5 cents per share, compared with Wall Street's expectations of 19 cents per share.

The company's stock jumped more than 5% to around $40.37 per share in premarket trading.