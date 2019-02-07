Twitter earnings show that advertisers like a less toxic social network

James Martin/CNET

Twitter can be filled with harassment, bullying, misinformation and hate speech. Not exactly the warm, fuzzy place that invites users or advertisers hoping to get their messages seen.

On Thursday, Twitter showed it's making strides against its toxic user base. The company reported the number of monthly active users fell to 321 million in the fourth quarter from 326 million the third quarter, attributing the lower numbers to its effort to purge fake accounts, trolls and bullies from its network.

"Our efforts to improve health have delivered important results," said Jack Dorsey, Twitter's CEO, in a statement. "We enter this year confident that we will continue to deliver strong performance by focusing on making Twitter a healthier and more conversational service."

The company had warned investors in October that it expected to see another dip in users in the fourth quarter, partly because of its crackdown on fake accounts. That effort is critical to Twitter, which has to show advertisers it can attract new people to the platform while competing against tech giants like Facebook and Google for their ad dollars.

Twitter also provided, for the first time, the number of daily users of its service. That came in at 126 million for the fourth quarter, compared with 124 million for the third.

Revenue grew 24 percent to $909 million from the same quarter last year. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters had estimated $868.15 million in revenue. Excluding certain expenses such as employee stock compensation, Twitter earned 33 cents per share, above the average estimate of 25 cents a share.

Over the past year, Dorsey has expanded the site's rules for identifying fake accounts, looking for warning signs such as stock or stolen avatar photos and misleading profile information. It's been experimenting with ways to make it easier to start positive conversations such as tweets that prompt users to answer questions about themselves. And in November, Twitter suspended a fake account with more than a million followers for impersonating Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But Twitter has also come under fire for not doing enough to curb on online abuse. It's apologized for failing to respond to a threat a user received from Cesar Sayoc, the Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats. A study released by Amnesty International and Element AI in December also showed that Twitter can be a toxic place for female journalists and politicians.

For the current quarter, which ends in March, Twitter said it expects total revenue of between $715 million and $775 million.

The company's stock slumped 7 percent to about $31.75 after Twitter reported its results.

Cleanup efforts



When Dorsey testified before Congress in September, he pledged to improve the "health" of the platform. Like Facebook, Twitter found evidence that Russian trolls and other state actors used the platform to spread fake news and influence public opinions ahead of elections throughout the world.

Last week, Twitter said it had suspended 2,617 malicious accounts tied to Iran since August. The social network pulled down accounts in Bangladesh, Russia and Venezuela as well.

The social network has been using its own Twitter account to showcase "the lighter, more conversational nature" of the platform, although not everyone is a fan.

Meanwhile, the company has been testing new features meant to encourage more positive interactions. That's included conversation starters that ask users to answer questions about the most inspirational person in their life, a TV show or other topics. Twitter has also been experimenting with more subtle changes, including status indicators so users can see if someone is active online.

