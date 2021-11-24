Twitter's 'disappearing' tweet fix expands to iOS

James Martin/CNET

A Twitter update to address an issue that caused tweets to disappear from view as timelines auto-refreshed rolled out on desktop earlier this month, and expanded to its iOS app on Tuesday. It's a welcome change for anyone who's ever had a tweet vanish before they could finish reading it.

It follows the company saying it was working on changes to fix the issue in September, acknowledging that it was a "frustrating experience." The update will come to the Android app in the future, it confirmed in a tweet.

With the update, instead of your Twitter feed auto-refreshing on the company's web platform, you'll be able to refresh your timeline at your own leisure. Twitter Support tweeted that the "update to the disappearing tweet experience is rolling out for web! Now you can choose when you want new tweets to load into your timeline -- click the tweet counter bar at the top."

An update to the disappearing Tweet experience is rolling out for web! Now you can choose when you want new Tweets to load into your timeline –– click the Tweet counter bar at the top. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 15, 2021

The auto-refresh update also comes amid a series of changes and enhancements from the social media giant, including the launch of Twitter Blue, a subscription-based service that allows you to do things like undo a tweet, read articles ad-free and customize your experience on the platform.

CNET's Sean Keane contributed to this report.