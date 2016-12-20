Twitter CTO Adam Messinger to depart, latest in exec exodus

Photo by Messinger Twitter profile

Twitter Chief Technology Officer Adam Messinger said Tuesday he would leave the company, becoming the latest key executive to depart the social media company this year.

Messinger announced his departure in a tweet, saying he was going to take some time off. Messinger, who joined Twitter in 2011 as vice president of app development in the engineering department, was appointed chief technical officer in 2013.

Messinger's announcement comes the same day as Twitter's vice president of product, Josh McFarland tweeted that he was leaving the social network to become a partner at venture capital firm Greylock Partners. Ed Ho, who has been in charge of product at Twitter, will take over all product and engineering and report directly to CEO Jack Dorsey, Recode reported, citing people familiar with the restructuring.

"We're taking steps to streamline and flatten the organization by elevating our engineering, product and design functions, with each area now reporting directly to Jack," a company spokesperson said in an email.

The departures are the latest in a string of executives who have left the company this year. Adam Bain, the company's former chief operating officer, announced his resignation last month, following product head Kevin Weil, who departed Twitter for Instagram in March.

The social network has struggled in recent years as user growth has flatlined, infuriating Wall Street and efforts to transform the platform into a live-streaming hub, including airing Thursday night NFL games, are yielding mixed results.