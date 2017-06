Tara Ziemba / Getty Images

If you can't make it out to Comic-Con this year, you can visit vicariously through livestreaming.

Twitter and IGN Entertainment will be livestreaming portions of the event, the companies said Thursday.

From July 19-22, coverage will include interviews, trailers, behind the scenes footage and, of course, plenty of cosplay.

