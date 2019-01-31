Twitter combusts as the New York Knicks trade All-star Kristaps Porzingis

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Knicks traded their (currently-injured) star rookie, the seven-foot-tall beast Kristaps Porzingis. It was an unexpected trade that perplexed the basketball community and sent some Knicks fans into meltdown.
Twitter, as is usually the case, captured the full range of fan emotions.
The long-struggling Knicks haven't won a championship since 1973, and haven't made the playoffs since the 2012-13 season. When Porzingis was acquired in the 2015 NBA draft at pick four, he was seen as a saviour of sorts, ready to pull the Knicks out of the doldrums.
That future is no longer. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Jan. 31 that Porzingis would be part of a six-man deal with the Dallas Mavericks. The Knicks will also receive two first round draft picks, so it's not all bad.
Do you think the Knicks fans were happy with the news? Let's check in with them now whi -- OH GOD.
Some Knicks fans are likely looking for a time machine, so they can stage an elaborate heist of all the telephones in Knicks HQ, preventing them them from calling in the deal at all.
Others think a conspiracy is afoot -- Porzingis was reportedly traded after a meeting with Knicks management, which resulted in a frenzied hour of reporting, moving from "Porzingis might want a trade" to "Porzingis is traded." Was that too fast?
But ... this could just be a Knicks ploy, looking further into the future and creating a superteam, right? RIGHT?
Fans of other teams around the league are contemplating what this means for them, Cavs fans are worried this jeopardizes their ability to be the worst and thus grab the number one draft pick at the end of the season, Hawks fans are feeling down, Spurs fans are laughing because they think they had the best international duo of all time.
Dallas fans seem understandably pleased and so they should be. Although Porzingis is recovering from an ACL injury, he is still young and has plenty of upside. Combining him with recent Dallas rookie Luka Doncic could accelerate a Mavericks return to the top of the West.
Sports news site SB Nation hit the nail on the head though. Give us the image we deserve, Dallas.
What a day.
The NBA trade deadline is just a week away, closing on Feb. 7 at 3 p.m. ET. That means there is still plenty of time for NBA Twitter to melt down again, especially considering the looming threat of Anthony Davis being traded from New Orleans.
